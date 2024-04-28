Bournemouth 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

To say the Seagulls are simply going through the motions is a huge understatement every one attached to the club is willing the 19th May to arrive and this once potentially life changing season to be finally over.

The Season ended on that night in Rome where Brighton & Hove Albion achieved an astonishing feat of knockout European competition as did Justin Kluivert

Since then, all confidence and desire appears to have gone for a club that can’t get relegated or finish above mid table.

Although 72 ELF clubs would give their high teeth to by in Albion’s position.

Next season especially early could be an eye opener for Albion especially as they continue to emulate Stoke City’s Premier League stay.

Bourmouth scored after 13th Marco Sensei headed passed Bart Vanbruggen and whilst poor old Lewis Dunk took one in the uncomfortables Albion had little else to worry about. The Seagulls had plenty of possession but few shots – Facundo Buonanotte finding himself in space but almost wanting pre season to start until he fired off a shot – it turned out to be Albion’s only effort on target.

Enes Unal looked dangerous and had a couple of efforts for Bournemouth before half time as did

Unal scored the Cherries second after some great work and a jinking run from Kluivert and it was clear Albion had very little chance of restoring parity.

Odel Offiah showed some promise and clips be one to watch next season.

Julio Enciso on as a substitute worked himself into a good position but his shot was well wide.

Kluivert finished Albion off with a brilliantly taken third with three minutes left.

Albion have it all to do again next Sunday as they entertain Champions League chasing Aston Villa at the Amex – the season is petering out like 1996 did with no real incentive for the players to run through brick walls – of course then Albion only had the League 2 equivalent to look forward to and they won’t be a York City riot as they have just avoided relegation to the conference north…….perspective eh!