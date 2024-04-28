Bournemouth 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

To say the Seagulls are simply going through the motions is a huge understatement or that everyone attached to the club is willing the Sunday 19 May to arrive and this once potentially life-changing season to be finally over.

The season ended on that night in Rome where Brighton and Hove Albion achieved an astonishing feat of knockout European competition football.

Since then, all confidence and desire appears to have gone for a club that can’t get relegated or finish above mid table.

Although 72 EFL clubs would give their hind teeth to by in Albion’s position.

Next season, especially early, could be an eye-opener for Albion especially as they continue to emulate Stoke City’s Premier League stay.

Today, Bournemouth scored after 13 minutes when Marco Sensei headed past Bart Verbruggen and, while poor old Lewis Dunk took one in the uncomfortables, Albion had little else to worry about.

The Seagulls had plenty of possession but few shots. At one point, Facundo Buonanotte found himself in space and fired off a shot – it turned out to be Albion’s only effort on target.

Enes Unal looked dangerous and had a couple of efforts for Bournemouth before half time as did Justin Kluivert.

Unal scored the Cherries’ second after some great work and a jinking run from Kluivert and it was clear that Albion had very little chance of restoring parity.

Odel Offiah showed some promise and could be one to watch next season.

Julio Enciso, on as a substitute, worked himself into a good position but fired a shot well wide.

Kluivert finished Albion off with a brilliantly taken third with three minutes left.

Albion have it all to do again next Sunday as they entertain Champions League chasing Aston Villa at the Amex.

The season is petering out like 1996 did with no real incentive for the players to run through brick walls.

Of course, then, Albion only had the League 2 equivalent to look forward to and there won’t be a York City riot as they have just avoided relegation to the conference north … Perspective, eh!