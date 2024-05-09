Councillors are set to get a small payrise when new allowances for the incoming cabinet system are approved.

The basic rate will go up by 4.6% to £14,218 – an extra £625 per year.

Many councillors also get extra allowances for carrying out roles such as leader of the council or leader of the opposition.

As the amount of allowances paid in 2023/24 have not yet been published, it’s not possible to say what rises these postholders will get. Brighton and Hove News requested last year’s figures, but had not been sent them at the time of publication.

In 2022/23, then leader of the council received a total of £48,135.37. Current leader Bella Sankey will receive a total annual allowance of £51,185 – a rise of 6.3%.

The two deputy leaders, Jacob Taylor and Gill Williams – new roles created under the cabinet system – will be paid a total of £31,777 – a rise of 8% from the £29,383.20 Hannah Clare – the sole deputy leader – was paid two years ago.

Two years ago, the leader of the opposition position was job-shared, but if one councillor had held the post they would have been paid a total of £25,660.

Under the new allowance scheme, that role, currently held by Green councillor Steve Davies, will be paid a total of £26,417 – a rise of 2.9%.

The seven new cabinet members will be paid a total of £27,156.

The new rates have been recommended by an independent panel and will be debated by councillors at the annual council meeting next Thursday.

The last review of councillors’ allowances was undertaken by the IRP for the council in 2019.

The report states: “An important part of being a councillor is the desire to serve the public and, therefore, not all of what a councillor does should be remunerated. Part of a councillor’s time should be given voluntarily.

“The basic allowance should encourage people from a wide range of backgrounds and with a wide range of skills to serve as local councillors.

“Those who participate in and contribute to the democratic process should not suffer unreasonable financial disadvantage as a result of doing so.”

Councillors may also claim the cost of travel and subsistence expenses and for expenditure on the care of children or dependants whilst on approved councillor duties.

The independent panel estimates the cost of the revised allowances will be £1.051m, a rise of £102,000 on the current cost of £949,000.

The new recommendations represent a 10.7% increase overall. The Panel took into account the fact that Member allowances were frozen in 2022/23 and 2023/24 and that over this period average staff pay increased by 12.7%.