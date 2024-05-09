Brighton Fringe presents ‘Death Becomes Us,’ a new stand-up comedy show that explores the death positive movement.

This intimate show is designed to appeal to those who are curious about exploring what it means to be alive, and by the very nature of life, what it means to die. Most importantly the show has been written in mind of a particular audience member, those who have a fear of death or struggling with grief. The aim of the show is to help them feel less afraid, less alone, and more at peace with the fact they and those they love, are mortal.

“Come with Emma on a funny and thought-provoking journey with her latest comedy show at the Brighton Fringe! Death Becomes Us is a hilarious exploration of the absurdity of life, the taboo subject of death, and how we navigate the complex emotions of grief. Emma invites audiences to explore their own relationship with mortality in a safe and light-hearted environment with an aim to leave audiences more connected to the fragility and beauty of life.”

Emma Ashley-King is a comedian from Portsmouth, who has been performing comedy for nearly nine years as well as running her own successful night, this will be her second fringe show following the success of ‘Accio Fandom’ in 2021 and 2022.

“Emma is delightfully dark. She’s also very funny,” – Matt Roseblade

Venue: The Snug @ Three Jolly Butchers, North Road, Brighton BN1 1YD

Dates: 10th – 12th May 2024

Time: 10th & 11th at 18:45-19:45. 12th 15:00-16:00

Tickets : https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/death-becomes-us/