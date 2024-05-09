The Rotunda Theatre Bubble sits in the gardens of Regency Square, a somewhat tiring epitaph to Regency architecture set back a short hop from Brighton seafront.

It’s a piece of land on which a windmill owned by a gentleman named Matthew Bourne once sat – a chance architectural nod to the dance element of the show which ran alongside the comedy sketches, monologues, stand up and drag in the Hill and Jones Comedy Show.

Alas, the choreography falls somewhat short of the Brighton windmill owner’s contemporary namesake.

However we were treated to a slick, engaging, hour or so of fast paced comedy sketches delivered with a certain aplomb by Ryan Hill, Benjamin David and a smattering of global superstars including Tom Cruise and Sylvester Stallone – Confused?

This is not a show to try and “work out”

Imagine, if you will, a pair of Harry Hills on Acid.

If this is an imagination you wish to Witness in the flesh then I would thoroughly recommend that you get yourself a ticket for one of their upcoming shows at the Rotunda Theatre Bubble, Regency Square, Brighton on the 15 May or 1 and 2 June.