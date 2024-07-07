Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Arsenal teenager Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The club said: “We’re delighted to confirm the signing of Amario Cozier-Duberry on a contract until 2028.

“The attacking wide midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy in September 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the Gunners two years ago.

“He scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in 24 appearances for Arsenal’s under-21s last season and was an unused substitute in two first-team matches against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and Sevilla in the Champions League.

“London-born Amario has also represented England at all age groups from under-16s to under-19s.”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Amario to the club.

“He’s got attributes we like and we believe he is a player who can flourish in our environment.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and helping his career to progress.”