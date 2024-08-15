Brighton College said that its A-level students had achieved record-breaking results – and possibly the best in the country – with 99.3 per cent earning A* to B grades.

The school said: “We have looked back at the results over the last decade and believe that no school in England has achieved a higher number of A* to B grades.

“These are the grades demanded by all the top universities in the UK and beyond. An incredible 85.2 per cent of results were A* to A and almost half were A*.

“There has been a lot of coverage in the press in recent days about boys outperforming girls at A-level.

“Fittingly, for the top co-educational school in the country, we are thrilled to be bucking this trend, with an astonishing 167 A* grades for our boys and 167 A* grades for our girls.

“Our pupils are heading off across the world to study at their chosen universities. While Cambridge remains our top destination overall for our sixth formers, we are delighted that our pupils are winning places at almost every one of the global top 30 universities, including Stanford, Duke, NYU and Harvard.

“In addition, an incredible 22 pupils are heading to medical school, ready to take their place in the NHS of the future.

“These are the final set of results for Richard Cairns as he moves from his position as head master to principal of all 11 Brighton College schools so it is particularly fitting that Brighton College is in first position in England. Back in 2005 when Mr Cairns was appointed, the College was 157th.”

Mr Cairns said: “I am quietly thrilled to be passing the baton on a day of such celebration and am equally delighted that I shall remain part of the Brighton College story going forward.

“Exciting times lie ahead for the school and for all our wonderful pupils celebrating today.”

The independent school’s new head master, Steve Marshall-Taylor, said: “As remarkable as these superb results are, we are equally proud of the way our leaving Upper Sixth pupils have continued to enjoy so many things beyond the classroom.

“The 1st, 2nd and 3rd XV rugby teams won every single match last season, our hockey girls enjoyed their most successful season ever and our Upper Sixth pupils remained at the heart of the award-winning Chamber Choir, singing at Westminster Abbey and the Royal Albert Hall.

“Over 100 different charities have been supported in the past year raising over £174,000, with senior pupils leading the way and ensuring that our younger pupils understand their responsibilities to the world around them.

“And we all know that what really underpins this success is that our young people can truly be themselves, thanks to the kind and inclusive culture that underpins every minute of every day.

“Self-evidently, children who are happy in their own skins are children who flourish.”