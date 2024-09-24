Brighton Station has been renamed this week to honour Bly Twomey’s two Paralympic medals.

The 14-year-old made history by becoming the UK’s youngest Paralympic medallist when she picked up two bronze medals at last month’s games.

For the next fortnight, Brighton Station is being renamed Blyton Station.

It will switch back on 8 October, the day after World Cerebal Palsy Day, which highlights the condition Bly has.

Bly Twomey said: “It is a privilege to see my name at my hometown station. I hope it inspires others to believe that anything is possible, no matter who you are.

“Sport, particularly table tennis, is great for getting people together and making them feel that they belong to a community.

“I’m very proud to be part of that journey.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway that operates Southern: “At Southern, we understand the power of sport can have in uniting local communities.

“That’s why we wanted to mark Bly’s incredible achievements by renaming Brighton station to Blyton, honouring a local hero who has inspired so many in the city.

“Congratulations to Bly on her medals, and here’s to the continued sporting success of Brighton.”

Passengers arriving at the station will be greeted by the new Welcome to Blyton sign.

Twomey’s win now places her among other sporting heroes from Brighton, with her success coming on the heels of fellow table tennis Paralympian Will Bayley, and Olympian sprinters Amber Anning and Toby Harries, solidifying Brighton’s place on the world stage in both Paralympic and Olympic sport.