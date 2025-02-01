Albion were shaken to the rafters at the City Ground after suffering an horrendous defeat losing 7-0 at Nottingham Forest the Seagulls biggest ever Premier League or top flight defeat.

Albion haven’t conceded seven since August 2009.

The writing was on the wall after Lewis Dunk scored at twelfth minute own goal.

Although up to that point the possession had been quite even – Georginoi and Jack Hinshelwood had good chances.

Albion’s Yankubu Minteh managed to get in a good block to foil Chris’s Wood – but from the resulting corner Morgan Gibbs – White bulleted a header passed Bart Verbruggen for 2-0

It was an easy effort – but just six minutes later with Mitoma off the pitch replacing a contact lens – Anthony Elanga crossed for Wood who header past Verbruggen and survived a VAR check.

Before halftime Danny Welbeck saw an effort hit the bar and bounce agonizingly on the line but referee Simon Hoopers watch did not buzz and goaline system showed millimeters of the ball did not cross the line.

Albion took the game to Forest early in the second half but did not really trouble Sels in the Forest goal.

On 64 minutes Elanga completed outpaced Dunk and Wood slid in to meet his cross for 4-0.

Four minutes later Tariq Lamptey upended Gibbs- White in the box and Wood sent Verbruggen the wrong way from the resulting penalty for FIVE!

Albion had half chances through substitute Matt O’Reilly and Georgeinio – – but as they failed to clear their lines Neco Williams planted an effort high into Verbruggen’s goal.

The punishment culminated with Verbruggen literally passing to Forest substitute Jota Silva who consigned Albion to their biggest defeat since Huddersfield almost 16 years ago.