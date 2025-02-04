Brighton and Hove Albion spent more than £40 million on three signings during the January transfer window, according to the PA news agency.

The club bought the 21-year-old Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami in a deal reported to be worth £12 million.

Eiran Cashin joined from Derby County, with Albion understood to have paid £9 million for the defender.

And the club signed the promising Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas, who turned 19 last month, in a deal reported to be worth about £20 million. He will stay with the second-tier German side FC Nuremburg for the rest the season.

Fourteen players joined other clubs, eight of them on loan, with a flurry of late activity as the transfer deadline loomed.

Evan Ferguson rejoined ex-Albion boss Graham Potter at his new club West Ham United on loan until the end of the season.

Julio Enciso also went out on loan – to Ipswich Town – as did Valentin Barco who joined Strasbourg.

Jakub Moder moved to Feyenoord, Imari Samuels went to Dundee and Cameron Peupion joined ADO Den Haag.

Millwall have signed Benicio Baker-Boaitey. Ruairi McConville has joined Norwich City and Ed Turns has moved to Exeter City.

Other players going out on loan were Ben Jackson, to Queen’s Park, Kamari Doyle, to Crawley Town, Louis Flower, to Gateshead, Caylan Vickers, to Mansfield Town, and Marcus Ifill, to Bromley.