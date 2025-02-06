Yep! Pozi are back! This morning it has been announced that they will be making a welcome return to Brighton’s Hope & Ruin as headliners of the June installment of Hidden Herd Presents new music discovery night. This (roughly monthly) event has been successfully spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems for quite some time now. Let’s hope that Pozi are as enjoyable as they were when we reviewed them at the same venue back in 2021 – Review HERE.

This time around Pozi will be joined by For Breakfast, Big Long Sun and Speedial. Let’s meet all the acts….

Pozi

Signed to PRAH Recordings, South London eccentrics Pozi come steeped in the lineage of the very best weirdo British indie pop. The trio – made up of drummer/vocalist Toby Burroughs, violinist/vocalist Rosa Brook and bassist/vocalist Tom Jones – have a skittish, restless energy that draws on influences such as Devo, Wire and Television. Despite being playlisted on BBC Radio 6 Music and championed by Iggy Pop, Lauren Laverne, Steve Lamacq, Marc Riley and Huw Stephens, as well as their contemporaries like Idles, Squid and Sleaford Mods, they still feel like an underground secret. However, the band set about changing that with their brilliant second album, ‘Smiling Pools’, which received rave reviews from Uncut Magazine and more, praised for fusing Britpop sensibilities with baroque punk. Live, the band have played shows all over the UK, toured with Warmduscher and appeared at festivals like Latitude, End of The Road, Green Man, Wide Awake and The Great Escape Festival.

linktr.ee/poziband

For Breakfast

Hailing from North London, For Breakfast bring together musicians from a variety of musical backgrounds, blending elements of dream pop, post-rock, jazz, noise rock and psychedelia. Their debut EP, ‘Songs in the Key of O’ – a cross-genre exploration of turmoil and wonder – was released in June 2020. This was followed in May 2022 by their enigmatic and expansive second EP, ‘Trapped in the Big Room’, recorded on an abandoned Cold War airbase in Suffolk. Now in the process of recording their debut album, For Breakfast are looking to build on early support from Clash Magazine, The Quietus, Loud and Quiet Magazine, So Young Magazine and more. On the road, they’ve toured the UK with Wand, performed at Supersonic’s Block Party Festival in Paris and shared bills with favourites like Mandrake Handshake and Plantoid.

linktr.ee/forbreakfast

Big Long Sun

The conceptual brainchild of Brighton-based bedroom artist Jamie Broughton, Big Long Sun is a new eight-piece collective “making confusing, exciting music for dancers and dreamers”. Since releasing debut album ‘big long sun: speaking’ at the end of 2024 via Yumi And The Weather’s label MIOHMI Records, Big Long Sun’s psych-tinged sound has drawn comparisons to the kaleidoscopic pop exuberance of Animal Collective, MGMT and Tame Impala, as well as icons like Beck and Talking Heads. Live, Big Long Sun recently appeared at MumFest and have already played shows alongside a host of other exciting Brighton-based emerging bands, including Flip Top Head, Van Zon, Freddie J Watts & The Hot Rocks and Radio Anarok.

www.instagram.com/biglongsunband

Speedial

Speedial are a four-piece alternative band from London, already grabbing attention and word-of-mouth hype thanks to their cinematic blend of melodic post-rock, enriched with saxophone and lush harmonies. To date, they have released two stellar singles, ‘5,000 Lumens’ and ‘Nocturne’, which showcase their impressive orchestral sound. Since launching the project at the curtain call of 2022, Speedial have played relentlessly in the capital and beyond, sharing stages with emerging favourites like Ugly, Deep Tan, Picture Parlour, Dog Race, Automotion, Ebbb and The Orchestra (For Now), as well as Brighton standouts like Ideal Living and Porchlight. They’ve also made several festival appearances, including Isle of Wight Festival and the East London Block Party.

linktr.ee/speedialband

This event will be taking place at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Friday 6th June.

Advance tickets are on sale now! Grab yours HERE.