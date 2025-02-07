McDonald’s has applied to build a diner and drive-through in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, but dozens of people have objected, with one saying that it would be too near schools.

The fast-food chain said that if the planning application was approved, the business would spend millions of pounds on its new premises, bringing 120 full and part-time jobs.

Two businesses are currently based at the site, Pavilion Batteries and tool hire company PR Industrial, opposite the eastern end of Hove Cemetery South.

The plot, formerly a KAP used car showroom, is between Majestic Wines and the Star Property Group. The existing buildings would all be demolished.

McDonald’s said that the drive-through would include a “fast forward” lane, giving customers a third booth to go to if there were any delays – to help keep traffic flowing.

The company said in its application to Brighton and Hove City Council that it wanted to sell food and drink to be consumed on and off the premises. There would be 79 seats inside.

The application said: “The proposed development represents a multimillion-pound investment, creating jobs both during the construction and operation phases, resulting in many associated economic benefits for the local area.

“The proposed development will provide over 120 jobs for the community.”

The plans include 42 car parking spaces, including three “accessible” bays and a couple of overspill “grill” bays, with two electric vehicle charging points.

The plans also include three spaces for motorbikes and eight for bicycles as well as a couple of staff bike lockers.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “This is on a route to school for three major secondary schools plus numerous primary schools.

“I really don’t think another place serving unhealthy fast foods will do anything other than have a negative impact on the health of children and adults when we should be educating children to eat healthier for obvious reasons.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “The junction of Old Shoreham Road and Holmes Avenue is already dangerous, with regular accidents, as well as traffic also entering the main road from Curry’s and the estate next to it.

“The fire station is also close and the fire engines need to exit into Old Shoreham Road quickly.”

An anonymous comment in support said: “Great addition to the area! We’ve got to have jobs for local young people/students and for all the flats and developments we are building in Hove.

“It’s also tucked away on the industrial site so isn’t much of a change in regards to noise to what is already there.”

Another anonymous supporter said: “McDonald’s is a great fast food restaurant and we are sorely needing one in this area.

“They are one of the biggest companies in the world and we need a branch in this area as it will be wildly popular.”

To view the plans or comment on them, click here. The application number is BH2025/00019.