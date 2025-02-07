The new owner of the i360 wants to reach out to local people and invite them in for a coffee and a cake or a glass of wine.

She wants people to pay to go up the viewing tower, of course, but with long experience in food and drink and hospitality, she wants to make the whole place more welcoming.

Sarah Willingham, 51, runs Nightcap, the bar chain that bought the Brighton i360 on Tuesday (4 February). For two seasons, she was one of the investors on the BBC TV show Dragons’ Den.

But she is also a mother of four, living in Kemp Town, who has walked her black labrador Byron past the i360 scores of times – just as thousands of others walk by each week.

And she wants to give those who pop into town or stroll along the prom – up top or at beach level – a reason to drop in and a place to meet up.

She said: “I want it to be a hub – somewhere you can go for a croissant when you’re walking the dog or on a Friday night with the girls for a rosé.

“We’re all about hospitality. That’s what we do. And it should be a hub. It’ll be a blend between the tower and the hospitality.

“For locals, it should be a thriving place where we want to stop and have a drink. It’s right in the centre of the prom.

“That’s what will make people like it again – being a fun place you want to visit.

“The tower brings in the tourists – 260,000 people went up it last year – and that’s really important for the local economy. We need to get the tower up and running.

“Tourism is such an integral part of our economy and the i360 – love it or loathe it – is a really important part of it.

“We hope to open in March, starting with the tower and the coffee shop. It’ll be heavily invested even before we get it open.

“It’s not about how much. It’s about what, who and where. It’s about bringing the expertise and the passion to make this the amazing place it should be.

“This is right slap bang in the middle of the seafront,” she said, with Fish and the Lagoon at the western end of Hove, along with the new Hove Beach Park and Rockwater. At the Kemp Town end, there’s Sea Lanes, she added, “and, in the middle, there’s us and the pier.”

“We will be changing the flow when you come in but it’s going to be a work in progress for a while. People have got to give us a chance,” she said.

The maintenance and servicing that usually takes place during the annual shutdown in January is only just getting under way and should take about four weeks, hence the hope of a March reopening.

And it’s not just about getting the engine room up and running but a host of behind the scenes tasks such as sorting out the insurance and recruiting staff.

She said: “A lot of it is out of our hands.”

If the doors reopen in early March, there’s a chance of making the most of a late Easter this year – Sunday 20 April – and, a few weeks later, in May, the two bank holidays.

The real peak months are in the summer – subject to the weather. She said: “We need a cracking summer. Perhaps the locals can do a sun dance!

“We will definitely do something on the pricing. We as a business are very inclusive. It’s very important to me. Our customers often tend to reflect that.

“I hope we get the offer right and the pricing right so that it’s inclusive for everyone.

“We will definitely make it more appealing for locals. We want to welcome as many local people as possible and work with the schools, of course.

“We will have really good hospitality here. It should be a place to meet up. The terrace is so magnificent.

“The little terrace outside the coffee shop has 80 seats. It has great views. And it’s protected, sheltered by glass all round, and so it’s warm even in the winter.”

On a good day – and the weather of course plays its part – a glance at the crowded bars and cafés along the lower prom, from the Bandstand to the Palace Pier, hints at the i360’s untapped potential.

Even those who don’t fancy the view of the sea, the coast line and the hotel rooftops from the i360 pod, can stop by anyway – even if it’s just to catch up with a friend or for a bite or a drink.

It’s a case of taking the warmth of this experienced hospitality boss, the undoubted passion, drive and determination and the expertise built up over some 30 years and showing that the i360 is now well and truly on the up.