It’s clear that there is a good deal of pessimism and misunderstanding about devolution. I take a different view and as the Sussex motto says: “We wunt be druv.”

There is an independence of spirit that is summed up in those words. But there is also a deep pride in place. There’s a love of countryside. There is entrepreneurship through the generations. Innovations that help shape a nation.

With the Downs, the sea, a national park and a UNESCO biosphere, there’s also so much to celebrate – in our villages, small towns and small cities. Our vibrant community and voluntary sector shows how much Sussex cares.

We have a Premier League club and a proud football pyramid that motivates and support our children into sport. We have a table tennis club and countless other volunteer sports clubs that are the catalyst for Olympic medals of the present and future. Sussex loves sports but needs better facilities.

We have good schools, a thriving airport that seems back to normal after covid, three universities, dynamic further education colleges and lots of skills providers.

But we can’t really thrive with a knowledge economy for the few, with new digital or Ai skills for an elite and opportunity restricted to who you know.

Is Sussex, despite some successes, the economic powerhouse we could be? Do we really work together in positive ways for all our communities?

Lots of our local well-loved neighbourhood businesses also need support to grow. There remain areas of disadvantage – or perhaps we could call them areas that have never been given a proper opportunity.

Devolution demands us to ask some tough questions about the place we all live in and how we can make it better. How well are the present structures actually serving residents?

We need to further develop policing again in our neighbourhoods, fire services and improve our NHS across the county.

Can our institutions serve Sussex people better? Do we often get lost in petty party politics and rehearse that dull old ancient mantra, “we’ve always done it this way.”

Devolution has to unlock new thinking and better services for residents or it’s not worth it. We have to build new ways of working that really open up access to skills, create jobs and promote our Sussex for investment.

Other places are not bashful about promoting their areas for new businesses and more investment. The Sussex tourism and hospitality sector is also growing and adapting to changing times all over the county, let alone Harvey’s, new micro-breweries and a growing wine industry.

We need to celebrate and support our young people – and those who have good business ideas – to start-up and to scale-up business. Business growth and new investment won’t be shared if we do what we have always done.

When the French bought Newhaven harbour, they were protecting the interests of the Normandy region. Despite the good work of the Newhaven Economic Partnership, decisions should be made in Sussex not Rouen.

Just look along the coast, to Shoreham, for how a port can become an economic and sustainability “lung” for an area.

Do all our assets serve Sussex well enough? Local government needs to think differently, that’s for sure. Young families need housing and transport needs to take a leap forward too. As a county – or to use the new term – as a strategic authority, we can better shape and advocate for the things we need for all our futures.

We will also learn lessons from other areas further down their devolution journey. Devolution maintains we are stronger together. People also want a new politics of purpose, collaboration and focus.

We need to design services around people not boundaries – scale, co-ordination and prevention should be watchwords. Willingness to compromise will also be a hallmark of success. And not afraid, either, to learn about what might work from other places.

We’ll need a devolution that respects the past and acts as a catalyst for new thinking about the future.

When we sing Sussex by the Sea, it is about respect for sacrifice. But it also celebrates where we live now and our collective future.

Councillor Ty Goddard is a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council.