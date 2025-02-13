Mariah Carey is to headline Brighton Pride this summer – five years after her appearance was cancelled due to covid.

Her performance this August in Preston Park will be her first in six years.

She will perform at Pride on the Park as Saturday’s main stage headliner and is the first name to be announced from this year’s line up.

This year’s parade has the theme Ravishing Rage, which organisers say is a celebration of resilience, spirit, passion and unity.

Managing Director Paul Kemp said: “We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year. We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer.

“Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city, and this year is going to be incredibly momentous.

“Our annual community parade will kickstart proceedings and with this year’s theme of Ravishing Rage, we march with unstoppable energy and fearless spirit, turning adversity into triumph. We can’t wait to show you everything that we’ve got planned for Pride ‘25.”