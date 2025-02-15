The King Alfred sports complex will remain open for as long as possible before a replacement is built, councillors have been told.

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, said that £52,000 had been included in the budget for the coming year to maintain the existing building.

At a meeting of the cabinet at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (13 February), Councillor Robins said that the council was determined to make progress with a replacement for the King Alfred Leisure Centre’s.

Last month, he announced that a firm called Alliance Leisure had been appointed to lead the project to design and build a new swimming pool and leisure centre on the seafront site.

He said: “Shovels in the ground in 2026 and toes in the water in 2028.”

Another swimming pool is expected to be built at the Withdean Sports Complex and Councillor Robins said that he hoped that it would open in the autumn next year.

He also hinted at plans for changes at Portslade Sports Centre.

Councillor Robins said: “We’re extending the Portslade gym which I’m not allowed to talk about because it’s not finalised yet – so if anybody asks, I never said anything.”