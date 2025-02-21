The A259 King’s Road, by the Royal Albion Hotel, just west of the Palace Pier, is to close with immediate effect over safety fears.

The fire-damaged section of the building and the scaffolding that holds it up are at risk of catastrophic failure, according to an expert report.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Following the Royal Albion fire in summer 2023, part of the fire-damaged section of the building still remains standing.

“The council has received a report from a structural engineer working for the contractor on site that states that the structure and attached scaffolding is at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’.

“The council’s priority is the safety of the public, so we have instructed Britannia Hotels to carry out risk assessments and make the structure safe.

“They will put up safety barriers around the structure to ensure people don’t enter areas that may put them at risk

“Unfortunately, this means that a small stretch of both carriageway of the A259 between the Aquarium roundabout and East Street will need to be closed.

“This is expected to allow pedestrian and cycle access but no vehicular access.

“This will also impact access to Pool Valley. National Express buses will stop at the southwestern corner of the Old Steine rather than Pool Valley.

“The road closure and barriers need to remain in place while risk assessments and demolition work take place to prevent unnecessary risk to pedestrians and road users.

“The work to make the structure safe is being carried out by Britannia Hotels and their contractors. It is expected to start over the weekend and will carry on into next week.

“While roads are closed, traffic and coaches are being diverted to use alternative routes. Signs will be in place.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “While this will cause major disruption in the city centre, public safety is our biggest priority so it’s vital we do everything we can to minimise any risk.

“The responsibility for making the structure safe, informing affected residents and businesses and the cost is with Britannia but the council will be overseeing the work to ensure safety of the public.

“We’ve stressed to Britannia the urgency of this work and getting the road reopened quickly.

“I’d like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to residents and visitors, and thank everyone for their patience while this structure is made safe.”