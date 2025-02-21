Solly March and Pervis Estupinan could be back in action for Brighton and Hove Albion as the Seagulls visit the Saints tomorrow (Saturday 21 February).

But Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said that club captain Lewis Dunk was doubtful for the Southampton trip as he recovers from a rib injury.

Both Estupinan and March have missed the past three matches through injury, having last featured in the 3-1 win over Manchester United.

On Dunk, Hürzeler said: “It’s an area near his ribs – an issue where I can’t say it will take two weeks or three weeks.

“Everyone who knows Lewis knows he is trying really hard to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

“But at the moment he has a lot of pain and we really have to go day by day (but) I think it can also turn quickly and then he can be an option maybe next week already.”

The head coach also said: “Consistency is the word. That goes with us through the whole season so far and, I think, consistency you can’t build overnight. It has to be a day-by-day behaviour and a game by game behaviour.”

Southampton had changed since the foot-of-the-table club sacked Brighton-born Russell Martin and appointed former AS Roma boss Ivan Juric.

Hürzeler said: “There was a change. In general, they play very man-orientated. They try to build up by using the target player more. They still have individual quality.

“They have players in the front line who have the skill to score out of every action. I see that they play a little bit more direct. They try to press very high, try to be very aggressive.”

Albion have yet to lose a Premier League match at Southampton, having won two and drawn four.

When the two teams met at the Amex at the end of November, Kaoru Mitoma put the Seagulls in front in the first half.

But on the hour Flynn Downes equalised for the Saints and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Downes has been out of favour with Juric but the Croatian coach and the 26-year-old midfielder appear to have cleared the air and healed their rift.

Former Seagull Adam Lallana is not, though, available for the Saints as they try to stem a run of defeats at home where they have lost seven on the trot.

And they have leaked goals, letting in at least three in six of those games.

They did, however, pick up just their second league win of the season earlier this month with a 1-0 victory at Ipswich, taking their points tally to nine from 25 games.

The south coast derby is due to kick off at St Mary’s at 3pm tomorrow.

A win could take Albion up to eighth in the Premier League.