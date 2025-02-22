Bella Union recording artists Pom Poko consists of vocalist/lyricist Ragnhild Fangel Jamtveit, bassist Jonas Krøvel, guitarist Martin Miguel Almagro Tonne, and drummer Ola Djupvik and they formed the band back in 2017. They took their unusual name and spirit from Japanese animation visionaries Studio Ghibli’s marvellously out-there film about raccoon-dog rebels with unfeasibly large testicles.

They offer the listener pure Norwegian punky sweetness, combined with a punk attitude with a nerdy knowledge of pop history. This therefore makes for an explosive package often compared to Le Tigre, Deerhoof and Duchess Says. Sweet sing-song vocals are mixed with intense grooves, bouncy guitars and crazy riffs, and make Pom Poko a feat to behold live. Reduce the testosterone, increase the sugar rush, and get ready for this K-PUNK explosion.

Norway’s finest punk-pop anti-conformists were creating quite a buzz prior to the release of their debut album, ‘Birthday’, back in February 2019. They were praised by the likes Interview Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Clash, DIY, while NME has even picked them as one of the acts to watch out for in 2018.

This certainly didn’t go amiss with Brighton’s very own Bella Union records, who snapped up the band and signed them to the label. At that time Bella Union’s Simon Raymonde said:

“I first saw Pom Poko in Oslo over a year ago when I was visiting my friends in the band Broen. They were playing a tiny club one night when I walked in and I was immediately stunned by how good they were even though my friends were telling me they had only been playing together a short while. I loved that they didn’t sound like anyone else, which is a very rare trait in a new band. What also drew me in so fast was that EVERY member was brilliant to watch. Lots of bands have one or two star performers but this band has FOUR! Exciting to watch, their songs are both physical and cerebral, with that spirit of 1979 that I so love. Kind of like The Slits crossed with the Pixies. I cannot wait to put the debut album out and let the world see them/hear them!”

Pom Poko followed ‘Birthday’ on 15th January 2021 when they released their second long-player ‘Cheater’ and last year they dropped the third installment in the form of ‘Champion’ This third album accentuates their dynamic soundscapes, characterised by energetic rhythms, intricate guitar work, and Fangel’s distinctive vocals. With influences ranging from art-rock to jazz, Pom Poko’s music defies genre boundaries, delivering a fresh and innovative sonic experience.

Now Pom Poko have announced a half dozen UK concerts for next month, which will see them calling in at Cardiff on 7th March, London on 8th March, Manchester on 9th March, Leeds on 11th March, Brighton on 12th March and Margate on 13th March. The Brighton concert has jointly been organised by Melting Vinyl and Love Thy Neighbour promoters and will take place at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley. Support will come from dynamic post-punk trio Alien Chicks. Tickets are on sale right now and can be purchased HERE, HERE and HERE.

