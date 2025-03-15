First performance of Guest Director Anoushka Shankar’s new album ‘Chapter III: We Return to Light’ in the UK

Diverse line-up of strong female talent including Arooj Aftab, Nadine Shah and MOVES Festival

Groundbreaking new immersive show from electronic artist Max Cooper

Exciting new collaborations and global artists including Aruna Sairam & Ganavya, Amadou & Mariam and Seckou Keita

Late-night parties with Shiva Soundsystem’s Nerm & Friends and London DJ/producer Ahadadream

This year’s Guest Director, the Grammy-nominated and genre-defying musician, composer and activist Anoushka Shankar, has worked with Brighton Festival to shape an inspiring, culture-crossing contemporary music programme which centres collaboration and celebrates boldness, diversity and connection. The programme offers opportunities for people to come together and imagine new possibilities, in line with the Brighton Festival 2025 theme ‘New Dawn’.

Anoushka Shankar says:

“By bringing together artists and modalities from all over the world, with their rich and varied heritages, we can reimagine what’s possible, through music. There are so many artists that I’m excited about, who will bring their unique perspectives, creativity and passion to the Festival. It’s a music programme we want everyone to connect with and feel part of and feel inspired by.”

Anoushka Shankar will perform her brand-new album ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’ for the first time in the UK in Brighton Dome Concert Hall. With 30 years’ performing and eleven Grammy nominations, Shankar has spent her career redefining conventions in the sitar and in world music. This performance marks the culmination of her recent trilogy of mini-albums; following ‘Chapter I: Forever, For Now’ and ‘Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn’, it completes the cycle, looking towards a new dawn – a time of strength, wisdom and change. The event is supported by major supporter the Bagri Foundation.

The Grammy-award winning Pakistani-American vocalist, Arooj Aftab also graces the Concert Hall stage. Renowned for her mesmerising live performances and defiance of genre boundaries, she has earned worldwide acclaim, including a Grammy for ‘Best Global Music Performance’. Her latest album ‘Night Reign’ garnered a five-star review from the Guardian, and appeared on many Best of 2024 lists.

Mercury Prize-nominated singer songwriter Nadine Shah brings her hypnotic vocals and raw, emotional power to Brighton Festival. Fresh from her acclaimed fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath’ (2024) and tours with Depeche Mode and Young Fathers, she is one of the most compelling songwriters in the UK today, tackling themes of mental health, addiction and social justice.

Supported by Graves Son & Pilcher, ground-breaking electronic artist Max Cooper brings his most ambitious show yet to the Concert Hall: an immersive experience of luminous sculptures created with projections, lights and lasers accompanying his legendary ambient and beat-driven soundscapes. Over the course of the last two years, Cooper has been collecting anonymous quotes from members of the public in response to questions such as “What would you like to express which you cannot in everyday life?” The result is his latest album, ‘On Being’, which explores what it’s like to be a human, today.

Known for their joyful creativity, Malian duo and blind couple Amadou & Mariam combine infectious rhythms, hypnotic melodies and the latter’s sweet vocals and have collaborated with stars such as Damon Albarn, Santigold and Scissor Sisters. Their latest release, ‘La Vie Est Belle’, is a compilation that encompasses authentic street sounds and sophisticated electronica.

Aruna Sairam is an icon within the Indian classical tradition; for one night only she performs alongside New York-born, South India-raised rising star and leading light from the new generation, Ganavya. Described by the Wall Street Journal as “one of modern music’s most compelling vocalists,” Ganavya melds traditional sounds with spiritual jazz to create an otherworldly, transcendent experience.

From Senegal, virtuoso of the 22-string kora Seckou Keita convenes an all-star line-up of fellow countryfolk to perform his latest release ‘Homeland: Chapter 1’, exploring identity and belonging, in native lands and as migrants. It will be a vibrant celebration of music and togetherness.

Ned Archibong of QM Records curates a special edition of MOVES Festival at The Old Market, an all-day celebration of diverse female talent with incredible acts including Harleighblu and Brighton rising star Kymara, plus more to be announced.

Local cultural hub The Rose Hill will host a series of ‘Mehfils’ – small, intimate gatherings to experience South Asian classical music – throughout the day and night, featuring more than 20 artists who will play both traditional music and genre defying new creations.

Late-night parties include British-Pakistani, London-based DJ and producer Ahadadream’s opening party at The Old Market. His trademark percussive energy has filled dancefloors from Fabric to DC10 and beyond and he has produced music with such star DJs as Skrillex, Four Tet and Jamie XX.

And to end the Festival, Shiva Soundsystem‘s founder Nerm welcomes his friends and top secret star guests to the decks for a super special closing party for Brighton Festival 2025.

Brighton Festival takes place from 3-26 May 2025.

Key facts about Brighton Festival 2025:

120 events, exhibitions and installations from 3-26 May 2025

45 free events, performances and workshops

15 Brighton Festival Commissions, plus a further 8 premieres and exclusives

111 performances with tickets £10 or less, plus £10 Festival Standbys for concession groups available on most events. The Pay It Forward scheme also supports free ticket vouchers for community organisations

About Brighton Festival:

Established in 1967, Brighton Festival is the largest and most established annual curated multi-arts festival in England. Taking place over three weeks in May, the Festival is a celebration of music, theatre, dance, art, film, literature, debate, outdoor and community events in venues and locations across Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

Since 2009, Brighton Festival has attracted inspiring and internationally significant Guest Directors who bring cohesion to the artistic programme. The inaugural Guest Director was Anish Kapoor and the post has subsequently been held by prominent cultural figures such as Kae Tempest, Lemn Sissay, Laurie Anderson and in 2024 Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

brightonfestival.org