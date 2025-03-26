Can you help us identify this woman after windows were smashed at a Brighton florists?

On March 3 at around 1am, a woman was reported to have repeatedly pushed a wheelie bin into the shopfront of Gunns Florist in Sydney Street, causing substantial damage.

We would like to speak with the woman seen in the photo in connection with police enquiries, and are asking anyone with information to make a report.

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 531 of 02/03.