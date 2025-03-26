Anyone buying a pub whose green tiles have been ripped off will be subject to an order to restore them – and could be taken to court if they don’t, the council has warned.

For Sale boards appeared on the Montreal Arms last week after owner Charlie Southall put it on the market – almost three years to the day after he hired friends to hack off its distinctive green tiles.

Weeks later, an enforcement notice was served requiring him to replace them like for like – an order upheld on appeal which he was given until July last year to comply with.

Agents Savills told Brighton and Hove News Mr Southall is asking for offers in excess of £425,000. Land Registry records show his company Dragonfly Architectural Services Limited bought it for £420,000 in March 2022.

Company accounts filed since then say the enforcement action and its registration as an asset of community value (ACV) have lowered its value to an estimated £150,000.

This week, Brighton and Hove City Council said if the work was not carried out, it would seek to prosecute the owner – whether that is Mr Southall or a new buyer who also fails to restore the tiles.

It also said Mr Southall had informed them the pub was going on the market in December, which he is required to do under the terms of the ACV listing.

It said it had informed the group which applied for the ACV listing, the Friends of the Montreal Arms, which had the chance to request a six-month moratorium on the sale to give it time to raise money to put in its own offer. No expressions of interest have been made.

Councillor Liz Loughran, chair of the planning committee, said: “There is a current enforcement notice still in place on this property.

“Prosecution runs with the land, so if this work is not carried out, the council will seek to prosecute the current owner or, if the property is sold, the buyer will be contacted with a view to ensuring they will comply with the notice or to warn them that they may face prosecution.

“This is a much-loved local building, and we know how strongly residents feel about this issue. We will continue to take every step necessary to make sure it is restored.”

Mr Southall bought the pub “on a whim” after putting an offer in early 2022. The sale completed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, and he launched a crowdfunder to refurbish it so it could be used as a refuge for Ukranian women and children.

He told Brighton and Hove News he intended to keep the tiles, which had been under threat from the previous owners, the pub company Stonegate.

But after neighbours questioned the motives, he abandoned the crowdfunder and days later the tiles were under attack. He distributed leaflets saying removing the tiles was necessary to make essential repairs to the building.