Police are looking to identify this man in connection with an assault in Brighton.

At around 3am on Sunday, 2 March, a man reported being approached by a man and a woman outside a pub in St James’s Street.

After speaking to the pair, the victim reported being headbutted by the man, suffering injuries to his face.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and officers believe the man pictured may be able to help.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, report to police online or via 101, quoting serial 139 of 02/03.