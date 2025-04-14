A Brighton man who was wanted on recall to prison has handed himself in, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Wanted Steve Reed has handed himself in and been arrested.

“The 46-year-old from Brighton was wanted on recall to prison.”

Last month, police appealed to the public for help tracking down Reed, of Manor Green, Brighton, who also has links to Seaford.

Reed, formerly of William Collier House, in North Road, and Grand Parade, both in Brighton, has previous convictions for drugs offences and criminal damage.