Brighton and Hove Albion conceded an early goal as Mbeumo scored after just nine minutes in West London.

Danny Welbeck equalised right on stroke of half time for his ninth of the season.

Mbeumo put the Bees back in front just after halftime – then game changed completely folowing a straight red for Joao Pedro for striking out at Collins.

Wises looked to have sealed it with a second for Brentford – but the returning MItoma pulled one back for the Seagulls with ten minutes left – only for Norgaard to seal it got Brentford late into injury time

A defeat that leaves Albion looking short of European qualification.