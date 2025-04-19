Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford in west London where both teams will harbour hopes for European football next season.

Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are down to play up front and Mats Wieffer is due to make a rare start.

Jan Paul van Hecke is back from suspension and Jason Steele returns to the bench after a long layoff because of an injured shoulder.

Lewis Dunk captains the side today and Matt O’Riley is also down for his third consecutive start.

Kaoru Mitoma has been named as a sub, along with Solly March and Simon Adingra.

Brighton have lost just once against Brentford in their past seven meetings. The Bees won 2-0 at home in October 2022 thanks to a brace from Ivan Toney who now plays in Saudi Arabia.

Albion won three and drew three of the other Premier League matches between them – and the two most recent matches both ended 0-0.

Kick-off is at 3pm.