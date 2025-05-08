A Brighton beggar well known for his face tattoos has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Tobias Denyer has denied the charge and will now stand trial at Brighton Magistrates Court in September.

He pleaded not guilty on 1 May at the same court to the charge of impersonating a special constable or a member of a police force with intent to deceive.

The charge relates to an incident in New Road on 8 March this year.

Denyer, of no fixed abode, was released on bail with the condition he doesn’t enter New Road until the trial takes place.