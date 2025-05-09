Sussex 284 (90.3 overs)

Worcestershire 7-0 (3 overs)

A maiden first-class century from off-spinner Jack Carson helped Sussex recover from 88-6 to 284 all out on the opening day against Worcestershire at Hove.

Arriving at the crease with his side floundering, Carson looked to shepherd the tail and punish anything loose, striking 11 forceful fours and a one whipped leg-side six in his highest first-class score of 102.

When it looked as if he might run out of partners, Carson was joined by last man and debutant James Hayes, who stuck around for 126 balls as the home side edged past 250.

With a first bonus batting point secured, Carson let loose and brought up his century in style, dispatching seam-bowler Ben Allison to the leg-side boundary with a powerful pull shot in the 86th over.

Carson finally fell five overs later and Worcestershire opener Jake Libby and nightwatchman Ben Gibbon, batted out the remaining three overs without alarm to finish on 7-0.

Sussex found themselves in need of a hero after a potent five-wicket haul from Pears’ paceman Tom Taylor put the visitors in the driving seat.

The right-arm bowler took five wickets for 56 runs as the home side lost six wickets for just eight runs in the early afternoon.

In a blistering spell, the talismanic Taylor found the edges of opener Daniel Hughes and middle-order batter Tom Alsop, who were caught by third slip Henry Nicholls and wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick respectively.

He then trapped Tom Clarke lbw with a searing inswinger, to which Clarke shouldered arms. Youngster James Coles also fell in the morning, driving a wide Ben Allison delivery to the grateful hands of Ethan Brookes at fourth slip from the final ball of the session.

Taylor was equally dangerous after the lunch break, bowling Sussex skipper John Simpson after Tom Haines edged a rising delivery to sub fielder Rob Jones, who took a smart rebound catch at second slip.

Opener Haines was the only top-order Sussex batter to offer any meaningful resistance, carving 12 boundaries in a graceful 89-ball 53 before Carson began his counter-offensive.

The remainder of Worcestershire’s fast bowling troop was eager to get in on the act in the afternoon session.

Left-armer Gibbon had all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice caught behind for a 47-ball 22 before Ollie Robinson and Ari Karvelas fell to short deliveries from Brookes and Allison.

Seamer Matthew Waite took the visitors’ final wicket, dismissing Carson with a wide delivery which the centurion chopped on to his stumps.

Debutant Hayes was Sussex’s last man and batted valiantly in his unbeaten innings of 33. The 23-year-old has been signed on an emergency two-week loan from Nottinghamshire after Jayden Seales withdrew from the squad due to injury.

In his one over before the close of play, Hayes bowled at a good pace and conceded one boundary.

Worcestershire bowler Tom Taylor said: “I thought we bowled ok. We stuck to our guns and certainly bowled better for the last hour and 20 minutes of that first session.

“Our plans came into play a little bit more, we corrected ourselves after the first 40 minutes and then we hit our straps as a group and bowled really well.

“We got them (Sussex) in a really challenging position. We weren’t quite able to keep our foot on their throat and drive that home.

“A couple of natural things happened. The pitch flattened a little bit under the sun, the ball got a little bit softer after it got to 45 overs old and they played well.

“Jack (Carson) played really well. He got a hundred and thoroughly deserved that. He played really well and got them to a decent score.”

Carson said “It was good to go out there and get us into a position where we’re a bit in this game and it was a great feeling seeing the lads celebrate for me as well.

“At Hove, at times, the new ball can skid on a bit and the laquer comes off. There’s almost a bit more lateral movement. Those 15 to 30 minutes can be really tough at times.

“Sometimes it doesn’t quite work out and you have to work hard lower down the order. There are a lot of people down the order who can play as well.

“I’ve been trying to be a batter for the past couple of years and trying to get up the order for a couple of years. It’s just been missing that hundred.”