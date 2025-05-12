The pilot who left 11 men dead when he crashed at the Shoreham air show almost 10 years ago has lost a legal challenge to be able to fly again.

Andrew Hill, known as Andy Hill, was performing a loop in a vintage Hawker Hunter jet aircraft during a display when he crashed on to the A27 in August 2015.

Hill was cleared of manslaughter by a jury at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, in 2019.

But when an inquest into the deaths ended in 2022, the coroner Penelope Schofield concluded that all 11 men had been unlawfully killed.

Hill, 60, has since dropped an attempt to have the inquest verdict overturned and has tried and failed to get his flying licence back.

He appealed to High Court after a decision by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) not to restore his licence.

But the CAA said that it understood that Mr Hill’s application for a judicial review of the decision had been refused.

The BBC said that the Judicial Office had confirmed this, saying that Mr Justice Fordham had refused permission for the review.

The Judicial Office was quoted as saying: “The claimant has not renewed for an oral reconsideration hearing so the matter has been closed.”

The broadcaster also quoted relatives of those who died saying that they were relieved and that justice had been served.

There are concerns that Hill could now try to obtain a flying licence abroad.

The 11 men who died were