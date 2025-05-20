The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion has backed calls for more action from the government to tackle air pollution.

Siân Berry spoke out as activist group Enact Equality sent an open letter to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, saying that air pollution had a disproportionate effect on marginalised groups and low-income families.

The campaigners called on ministers to “take decisive and immediate action to confront one of the most urgent yet persistently under-reported justice issues” across the country.

The Green MP said: “Air pollution is a social justice issue. It hits hardest in communities who have done the least to cause it.

“The government must commit to these clear and reasonable demands for cleaner transport, greener spaces and stronger protections.”

Enact Equality’s letter said: “This is not just an environmental issue. It is a racial justice issue. It is a social justice issue. And it is a public health emergency.”

The letter cited York University research showing that people in the most deprived groups across England were more likely to live in areas with the highest levels of air pollution.

The campaign group, which has support from dozens of MPs and peers, called for a boost in investment in green transport as well as more green spaces and wider access to nature.

It also urged the government to introduce stronger laws, clearer targets and better air quality monitoring.

Enact Equality chief executive L’myah Sherae called for a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss how environmental policy could better reflect the lived experiences of marginalised communities.

She said: “People of colour and low-income communities are paying the highest price for toxic air – with their health, their futures and their lives.

“The government must act and we are ready to work with them to drive that change.”

The government said: “Air pollution is a public health issue and we are committed to tackling this issue across the country.

“We have already provided £575 million to support local authorities to improve air quality and launched a rapid review of plans to deliver our legally binding targets on air quality.”