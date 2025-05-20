Police are investigating a protest in which a fire alarm was set off at Jubilee Library, leading to hundreds of people being evacuated.

Trans Pride Brighton CEO Sarah Savage smashed the fire alarm in protest at an event being held by Sisters Salon at the library on Saturday afternoon.

She described the group, which has campaigned for single sex spaces, as a “notoriously hateful group” – a claim disputed by the group as untrue, upsetting and libellous.

The meeting was a consultation about women’s health held on behalf of the NHS.

In a video released on Instagram, Miss Savage said she was arrested but then de-arrested and let go.

Sussex Police said it was still investigating allegations of criminal damage and a false report of a fire.

In the video, Miss Savage said: “I was walking home past the library and something went in my head and I knew I could not let it go.

“So I walked into the library and I found the room where they were having their meeting of exclusion, of transphobia, and I hit the fire alarm.

“Everybody had to leave the meeting. All of the terfs had to file out of the door while library security grabbed hold of me and pushed me around.

“I want to send a message to the anti-trans, to the tranphobics to the terfs. I want to tell them that trans people are strong, trans people are fierce.

“If you wish to remove our rights, we won’t let it go without a fight, without a struggle, without defiance.”

In a statement released yesterday, Sisters Salon said: “We believe protests about women holding single-sex events are rooted in misogyny and have no place in our diverse city.

“The single-sex nature of our meetings is legitimate and in line with equality law.

“At a meeting on women’s health, a single sex space is especially important as it empowers women to speak freely about our own health issues and focus specifically on our own needs.

“Maliciously setting off a fire alarm goes beyond a simple protest – it is unduly provocative, stops women from exercising their Article Eleven right to freedom of assembly. Moreover, triggering false fire alarms is rightly a criminal act.

“This, together with subsequent inflammatory statements on social media only serves to whip up hostility, disharmony and fear against our group.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended Jubilee Library in Jubilee Square, Brighton, after a fire alarm was activated at 3.10pm on Saturday 17 May.

“Upon arrival, officers found a woman had been detained by private security staff.

“Following an assessment of the ongoing threat and risk posed at that time, no arrests were made but the woman was escorted from the premises.

“An investigation into allegations of criminal damage and a false report of fire is progressing, and any other potential offences will be reviewed as part of the wider investigation.”