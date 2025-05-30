A crystal meth addict was caught on camera jumping up and down while masturbating in the foyer of Brighton police station.

Ian Marianski, 34, had come into the John Street nick to find out if he was wanted after failing to turn up to a probation appointment.

After briefly speaking to someone on the front counter, he stepped away and started pleasuring himself.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court today, Benjamin Parkinson said: “He put his hand down his trousers and moved it up and down.

“He then took his erect penis out of his trousers and performed a sex act on himself.

“Two minutes later he again performed a sex act on himself inside his trousers, stopping briefly then beginning again.”

The incident was caught on police CCTV, and witnessed by Abigail Thoroughgood who said the defendant was looking down at his penis and jumping up and down.

Defending, Ed Fish said Marianski, of Lower Rock Gardens, Brighton, has complex mental health issues and a history of drug addiction, most recently to crystal meth.

He said: “He sys he didn’t recall masturbating. There actually wasn’t anyone else sat in the foyer. BUt it’s clearly inappropriate and he acknowledges that.”

Chair of the bench Claire McQuillan said: “I understand your mental health is not great but I’m really pleased to hear you are engaging and getting some help.”

Sentencing him for failing to complete a previous community order, she imposed a 12-month community order, with a requirement to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity days.

She also fined him £40, reduced from £60 for his guilty plea to the charge of indecent exposure, also ordering him to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and £85 court costs.