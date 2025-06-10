Potential changes to local government from 2027 will be good value for money, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council said.

Labour councillor Bella Sankey made her comments as councillors grilled her and cabinet adviser for devolution and local government reorganisation, Councillor John Hewitt, at a special Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

At the end of this month, Sussex councils are due to learn if the government has agreed to move forward with proposals to set up a “mayoral strategic authority” and restructure local government across the county.

Currently, Brighton and Hove City Council is the only unitary authority in Sussex, running 700 services from education and adult social care to planning and rubbish and recycling collection.

But East Sussex and West Sussex both have a two-tier system. The two county councils are responsible for services such as education, social care and highways while 12 district councils are responsible for services such as planning, housing and collecting rubbish.

After the meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (5 June), Councillor Sankey said: “What we are proposing through local government reorganisation is to really rationalise that so there will be economies of scale and residents will be getting more value for money from their council tax.

“What we are proposing is five unitary authorities for the whole region and we are now going to gather data and evidence and test that proposition.”

Councillor Sankey said that although the council’s proposal sent to the government in April differed from the county councils’ ideas, Brighton and Hove still had time to develop its proposals

Brighton and Hove City Council proposed the creation of five unitary councils serving areas with populations of between 300,000 and 400,000.

She added: “We’re on the right timeline. We’ve responded to government. We have a response back. We have several more months to set out our proposals.”

The size and shape of Brighton and Hove would either stay the same or neighbouring areas such as Peacehaven to the east and Shoreham to the west could be absorbed.

Should the process move forward, the council would carry out public consultation events with online surveys and public meetings.

Councillor Hewitt said that the council would continue the consultation as an open-ended process beyond the potential September deadline for the final proposals.

If the government approves proposals for Sussex, mayoral elections would be due to take place in May next year and local elections to the new unitary councils in May 2027. Councillor Sankey ruled herself out of the running to be mayor.