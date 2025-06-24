A man has been arrested after a late-night mugging at knifepoint in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

But today (Tuesday 24 June) the force issued an appeal for witnesses, information and security camera or phone footage.

Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a report of a theft and assault in Bond Street, Brighton, on Saturday 8 March at around 11.15pm.

“Police responded to the incident following a report that a man had his wallet stolen and was assaulted in the street.

“His wallet was later recovered. However, his money and cards were missing.

“The suspect was described as wearing a blue Nike Tech fleece tracksuit and he was accompanied by a second man.

“Following the incident, the men then left the scene in the direction of Church Street.

“On Thursday 20 March, a 32-year-old man, from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, theft and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

“He has since been released on bail while further inquiries remain ongoing.

“We believe there were many witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone who saw what happened to make a report to police.

“We also would like to speak with anyone who has CCTV in the area as this could also assist further police inquiries.

“To make a report, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 of 08/03.”