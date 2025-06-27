Two charities plan to host a protest outside Brighton railway station over the government’s proposed changes to welfare benefits.

The protest is due to take place from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday (1 July) and has been organised by Brighton and Hove Speak Out and Grace Eyre.

Both local charities support people with learning disabilities who fear that they will be affected by plans to cut public spending on welfare support.

The organisers said: “We are protesting against the government’s proposal to cut eligibility for the personal independence payment (PIP) and the health element of universal credit. This will have a disproportionate and cruel impact on people with learning disabilities.

“People with learning disabilities and other disabilities more widely already face huge inequalities in society. They need more support, not less.

“Evidence shows that people with disabilities are already more likely to be living in poverty, with 48 per cent falling below the poverty line according to a report from the Office for National Statistics.

“Removing this lifeline not only compromises their financial stability but also their dignity and independence.

“Moreover, the government has a legal and moral obligation to protect the rights of disabled individuals.”

The protest comes as the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and ministers have been trying to head off a rebellion by backbench Labour MPs in a vote on Tuesday.