A planning application to build 306 “affordable” homes has been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The plans have been drawn up by Homes for Brighton and Hove, the partnership between Brighton and Hove City Council and the Hyde Group housing association.

The joint venture is looking to build the flats at the top end of Sackville Road on the old trading estate after buying the land from property firm Moda and financier Apache Capital.

Moda built 564 flats for rent on the southern part of the nine-acre site as part of a scheme branded Hove Central and reported to be worth about £160 million.

The council joint venture scheme with Hyde is expected to cost about £50 million overall, with the council funding 183 flats, to be let for a “social rent”. Hyde is expected to market 123 homes for shared ownership.

The northern part of the site, which covers about three acres, already has planning permission for a “care community” of 260 flats up to nine storeys high.

The scheme drawn up by Hyde and the council would build 306 low-cost homes in blocks of up to 10 or 11 storeys where Focus DIY, Vokins and Rayner Optical previously had premises.

The council said today (Friday 27 June): “The proposed building will be a similar size, height and design as the one originally given planning permission.

“The homes will be designed to meet the highest energy rating – EPC Band A – with high levels of insulation and solar PV panels, to reduce energy demand and costs for residents.

“There will also be new car club bays, electric vehicle charge points and extensive cycle parking. Proposals include landscaping and access to Hove Central’s new shops, cafés and offices.”

The planning application can be found at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/planning by searching for reference number BH2025/01414.

The consultation stage is open until Monday 14 July, with a decision expected in the autumn. And if approved, construction would be planned to start early next year.

The council added: “Homes for Brighton and Hove aims to build genuinely affordable homes, specifically for lower-income households in the city.

“Half are new council-rented homes to let to people on the city’s joint housing register. The rest of the homes are available to buy as shared ownership homes from Hyde.

“Sackville Road will be the partnership’s third scheme. Homes for Brighton and Hove was established in 2017 and has delivered 346 homes – 104 at Clarendon Place, Portslade, in 2023, and 242 at Denman Place, in Coldean, in 2024.”

Sarah Poulter, the regional development director for the south at Hyde, said: “It’s harder than ever for people who work in Brighton and Hove to afford to live in the city.

“So we’re delighted that we’re one step closer to nearly doubling the number of affordable homes delivered by our highly successful partnership.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “With thousands of households on our waiting list, we desperately need more high-quality, genuinely affordable homes in the city.

“Homes for Brighton and Hove is a great example of partnership working and has already allowed us to deliver 346 affordable homes for people in the city.

“It’s really exciting to see another great scheme moving forward.”