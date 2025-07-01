The most inspiring bands are the ones that can create a world around themselves that is about far more than just the music. The artwork, lyrics, sounds and ethos all merge together perfectly to create its own universe, a secret club. The Lovely Eggs are one such band. And against all the odds, 2025 sees them celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band! Stubbornly and heroically independent, The Lovely Eggs have forged their own path and have achieved mainstream success without ever compromising their DIY ethics.

“The last 20 years have been a lifelong dedication to music and art. It’s never been a job, it’s a lifestyle, a way of life, an ethos and a commitment to creating,” states singer-guitarist Holly Ross. “We’ve spent most of our lives being in bands and trying to challenge a mainstream conventional lifestyle.”

“For the last 20 years we’ve had the freedom to just follow any idea and not be tied to one particular art form,” continues drummer David Blackwell. “So, whether it’s recording an album, building a guitar pedal, making a TV show, releasing a fanzine or animating a music video, it all feels part of the world of Egg. It’s about chasing ideas and trying to make them happen with whatever budget and resources you’ve got. It’s ultimate DIY. But it’s also about collaborating with other amazing artists/producers/promoters/musicians and making great friendships. It’s in a constant state of flux.”

The Lovely Eggs latest album ‘Eggsistentialism’, released back in May of 2024, made the top ten of the official vinyl album charts. A long way from where the band started as a dare, twenty years ago! Find your copy HERE.

“A mate of ours didn’t believe we had been in bands before and could write songs. So, we wrote and recorded one for her right there that night and that just started the whole damn thing off. After we wrote that song, I realised that making music didn’t have to be about the industry and competition and a lot of the rotten stuff I had experienced in the past being in a band. And that’s been central to the ethos of The Lovely Eggs for the last 20 years. Complete 100% freedom and no bullshit,” says Holly.

In a world where art is constantly compromised to fit in with the mainstream, The Lovely Eggs determination to remain artistically free whilst still achieving success on their own terms, deserves to be celebrated.

“When we realised we’d been going 20 years we thought it was important to do some special shows to acknowledge and celebrate making it this far! We weren’t planning on touring this year, but we felt we had to get out there and mark the occasion with some very special shows.”

Catch The Lovely Eggs live at the following dates:

OCTOBER:

Weds 22 – La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

Thur 23 – Òran Mór, Glasgow

Fri 24 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

Sat 25 – All day 20th Anniversary Party, The Brudenell, Leeds

Sun 26 – Concorde 2, Brighton

Mon 27 – The Garage, London

Tues 28 – The Globe, Cardiff

Weds 29 – Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Thur 30 – Academy 2, Manchester

Fri 31 – Metronome, Nottingham

NOVEMBER:

Sat 1 – Trinity, Bristol

Tickets for all dates are available HERE and tickets for their Brighton show at Concorde 2 can also be purchased HERE.

