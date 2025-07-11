A well-known Brighton beggar has been banned from Brighton Station for repeatedly playing its piano.

Tobias Denyer was given a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering the station and Queens Road in January.

Today, he was sentenced for breaching it six times from March to June this year.

The original order said he could go into the station as long as he immediately bought a ticket and got straight on a train.

Today, he said he found that too confusing and said it would be better if he was banned from the station altogether.

He also admitted shouting homophobic abuse at PC Rogers after he was arrested in April, and brandishing a knife in Queens Road in June – although said this was a table knife and part of a cutlery set he kept on him as he is street homeless.

Addressing the bench, he said: “I’m sorry for all this. Before I could get a train ticket and get on a train, they arrested me.

“I have just been playing the piano. Just ban me from the station completely.”

Defending, Ed Fish said: “He would go to play the piano, specifically for that purpose, and it was decided that he was causing a nuisance there and eventually a criminal behaviour order was made.

“He has struggled with complying with that order.

“On one of these breaches, he had been assaulted quite badly – there’s a video of him being beaten up by Churchill Square, where he’s allowed to go.

“He walks up from there to go to the medical centre by the station in Queens Road. He shouldn’t have tried to go there but in his mind that’s where he’s trying to go.”

Mr Fish said Denyer is currently still sleeping rough, but has been offered supported accommodation in Portslade starting in two weeks.

He said he is also engaging well, saying: “He’s been street homeless since last getting out of prison but hes been managing to get to appointments with probation and Change Grow Live (substance abuse treatment).

“A round table meeting with Mr Denyer and staff from Southern Rail and British Transport Police has also been arranged.”

Chair of the bench Harry Callaghan said: “In relation to the bladed article, we take into account you had a spoon and a fork but you weren’t brandishing a spoon – you were brandishing the knife.

“We have noted this isn’t the first time [you’ve been convicted of having an offensive weapon]. There has been some considerable time passing but you did cause the public alarm and if I was there I would have been alarmed and I would have called police as well.”

He gave Denyer six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to complete up to 15 rehabilitation requirement days and six months of mental health treatment.

He added: “As regarding that piano, you need to walk straight through the gate and get straight to where you need to be.

“I imagine you are quite good, but don’t play that piano.”