‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘LOVE SUPREME’, GLYNDE PLACE, GLYNDE 5.7.25

Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival ‘Love Supreme’ returned to the beautiful Sussex countryside setting of Glynde Place in the heart of South Downs from 4th to 6th July. The annual three-day festival highlights the best of Jazz, Funk, Soul and Blues from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

You don’t need to be a fan of Jazz to revel in ‘Love Supreme’, there was so much musical choice and something for everyone, no matter their taste and age! I’m sure as you can see that there were literally too many acts appearing for us to cover with a limited team, but we’ve done our best, and so without further ado, here’s our account of the acts that we did see……………

(This article refers to artists who were covered only on Saturday 5th July. Part 1 on the acts that performed on Friday 4th July can be found HERE and Part 3 on the acts that performed on Sunday 5th July HERE will follow over the next few days).

Saturday 5th July:

SASHA KEABLE

NORTH DOWNS STAGE 2:15pm – 3:15pm

It was a grey rainy afternoon when Sasha Keable stepped onto the stage. She was dressed in lettered denim. She wore her long auburn hair loose. “It’s my first time on the main stage! F*cking hell!!”. Sasha was clearly delighted to be here at ‘Love Supreme’. The crowd were wowed by her vocals, but it was probably that moment that they found her endearing as well as impressive.

Sasha has a Colombian-British background and comes from south London. Her vocals, tone and lyrical content can be compared with Adele and Amy Winehouse. Her voice has a rich and slightly smokiness timbre.

Sasha’s music has a 90s R&B feel with neo soul to sound completely fresh. The themes she covers include the complexity of relationships which show emotional honesty, vulnerability and strength. From Sasha’s performance her lyrics are heart-felt, drawing on her own life experiences. Her set finishes with two newer tracks, ‘Why’ and ‘Hold Up’, both showing her incredible voice and versatility.

(Rinee Sinharay)

CHANGE

SOUTH DOWNS STAGE 3:15pm – 4:15pm

The Italian/American outfit Change play Chic-inspired R&B, soul, and disco. They started as a studio project in 1979. In the early days, the team of session musicians kickstarted the career of the then-unknown Luther Vandross and Jocelyn Brown. The band have released a total of eight albums, the last being 2018’s ‘Love 4 Love’.

In 2024, the group toured to mark the 40th anniversary of their album ‘Change Of Heart’. The current touring line-up features Davide Romani on bass, Mauro Malavasi on piano, and Tanya Michelle Smith on vocals. Mauro is also a songwriter and producer. Rick Brennan (vocals and percussion) joined them at ‘Love Supreme’. ‘Change’, it turned out, was the perfect name given the line-up and career trajectory of the group.

I will be honest: what pulled me in to start the day with Change was the press image on the ‘Love Supreme’ website and the possibility of Rick Brennan wearing THAT outfit. I also realised that their famous tracks had made their way into my mind through radio play in the ’80s. I was not disappointed. Brennan arrived on stage, resplendent in a large sombrero, a bullfighter jacket, and leather chaps, what more could you wish for from a lead singer? The set opened with ‘Miracles’ from the 1981 album. The whole set blended nostalgia with R&B, Soul, and a disco vibe. The band covered songs from their first, second, fifth, and sixth albums. Change warmed the crowd up, getting them excited for the rest of the weekend.

(Jess Kemp)

WAR

NORTH DOWNS STAGE 4:00pm – 5:00pm

“Ride it like you stole it”, read the label on Lonnie Jordan’s sleeveless denim jacket. At 76, 50 million albums sold, and some gold and platinum discs, he could mellow a bit. He and his band, War can now also bask in being officially recognised as legends. He proudly mentions that the band have recently been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and then with a huge grin says “You can now step on me”. The crowd give him a massive cheer. It’s impossible not to warm to Lonnie’s energy and charisma, never mind a star set in a pavement.

The band name ‘War’ seems like a misnomer. Lonnie has explained that the band, formed around the time of Vietnam, is fighting against wars. “Melodies, rhythm and most of all harmonies” are their ammunition. Their message is of unity.

‘Why Can’t We Be Friends’ and ‘The World Is A Ghetto’ were among the tracks before finishing on the absolute classic, ‘Low Rider’. War’s sound is a mix of Latin, funk and soul. It’s chilled and yet upbeat. And easy to dance to. Their music brightened a grey mizzly afternoon.

The band consisted of two on guitar, the saxophone, percussion, drums, harmonica, and Lonnie on the keyboard. He has impressive vocals among a band who are all equally talented. Lonnie has previously talked about the healing power of music with his aim to keep people happy and smiling. War certainly did that.

(Rinee Sinharay)

THEE SACRED SOULS

NORTH DOWNS STAGE 5:45pm – 6:45pm

After wandering off to grab a drink, the distant sounds of the soulful and heartfelt ‘Will I See You Again’ had me skipping back to the North Downs Stage, where Thee Sacred Souls were just getting started. Their performance is definitively energetic, contrasting the sweetness of their melodies and harmonies.

Frontman Josh Lane delivered a powerful vocal performance, balanced with a softness in his lyricism, its content often surrounding love, in all its forms, not limited to romantic. His vocal prowess was undeniable as he dove into the crowd mid-set, running to high fiving fans, continuing in song with unwavering breath control and rich, vibrant tones.

Between songs, Lane offered brief moments of reflection, small in-betweens on the importance of love and peace. Echoing the festival’s name, he spoke kindly to remind the crowd the importance of this, repeating “Love is supreme”.

The female backing vocalists were equally impressive, harmonising perfectly to compliment Lane’s, often engaging in a call and response style echo. The rhythm section shone throughout, with the bass and guitar providing a bouncy tone throughout, while the keys layered in a nostalgic soulfulness, giving the entire set a vintage feel with an exciting, modern twist.

(Sophie Tebb)

STANLEY CLARKE

SOUTH DOWNS STAGE 6:45pm – 8:00pm

Having gone for two crowd pleasers to start the day, it was time to settle into some jazz fusion courtesy of the renowned bassist Stanley Clarke. The four-time Grammy winner and legendary jazz fusion pioneer continues to redefine music with his ‘N•4EVER’ tour, as his set confirmed. Clarke’s quintet covered tracks included the expected staples of his live set, such as ‘Schooldays,’ ‘Goodbye Porkpie Hat,’, ‘Return To Forever’ and ‘Beyond The Seventh Galaxy.’

Accompanying Clarke were Emilio Modeste (sax), Beka Gochiashvili (piano), Colin Cook (guitar), and Jeremiah Collier (drums). It was a high-energy set that delivered the improvising we have come to expect from Clarke. The entirely instrumental set was warmly welcomed by the jazz aficionados in the audience as a palate cleanser to the more mainstream acts. Having caught most of the set, we made our way slightly before the end to catch saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.

(Jess Kemp)

THE ROOTS

NORTH DOWNS STAGE 7:30pm – 8:45pm

The legendary The Roots were at the top of my must-see list at ‘Love Supreme’ this year, and judging by the crowd, I wasn’t alone. True to form, they delivered an enthusiastic and perfectly executed performance that saw the audience bouncing from start to finish. The dynamic eight-piece (plus) band fused hip-hop with jazz, funk, and electronic elements. Seamlessly blending Black Thought’s booming vocals with a vibrant brass section, smooth saxophone lines and bursts of experimental electronica.

The crowd interaction was stellar, with MC and frontman Black Thought commanding the audience with ease. At one point, the band dropped silent bar from the bongos, as he encouraged the crowd to clap and stomp in rhythm. A moment that exhilarated the field and showcased the band’s intention and charm.

All band members grooved perfectly together throughout, and each had their time to shine. The bassist prevailed with standout riffs, while the guitarist led with triumphant solos even throwing a couple of overhead riffs.

Their chemistry was palpable, peaking in a magical rendition of Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Move On Up’, a unified performance that underscored the energy and substance in The Roots as a live music act.

(Sophie Tebb)

LAKECIA BENJAMIN

SUPREME STANDARDS STAGE 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Benjamin arrived on stage to loud applause and cheers from the crowd. They had been listening to her bandmates: Oscar Perez on piano, Elias Bailey on bass, and E.J. Strickland on drums, as they played off each other. Wearing a gold suit, she wowed the crowd with her entrance and opening instrumental. Lakecia quickly engaged the audience. She told them the band were “…celebrating women in jazz”. Then, she asked everyone to raise their hands for “…women in jazz”. She also reassured the men in the audience that there would be “…something for the fellas as well”.

Before she went on, she told the audience that the set would include music from her 2023 album, ‘Phoenix’, and her new album, ‘Phoenix Imagine’. She also confirmed that it was her first time at ‘Love Supreme’. Benjamin spoke with passion, energising the crowd. Her bandmates began the track ‘American Skin’. She began with a rap, where the track features a sample from feminist activist Angela Davis.

Benjamin is a high-octane performer, bursting with energy and with an endless supply of breath. The set fused jazz, funky soul, R&B, and hip hop. Never shying away from a challenge, she took on John Coltrane’s classic ‘My Favourite Things’, offering up a thundering finale. The band also covered Patrice Rushen’s ‘Jubilation’ and The Meters, ‘Cissy Strut’. Lakecia Benjamin is an absolute must see.

(Jess Kemp)

SMOKEY ROBINSON

SOUTH DOWNS STAGE 8:45pm – 10:00pm

After a fifteen-year hiatus from performing live in the UK, Smokey Robinson took to the humble, tented South Downs Stage at ‘Love Supreme’. The tent filled quickly, having rushed from The Roots’ set over at the North Downs Stage, I managed to secure my space amongst an eager crowd. Amongst us, old Motown devotees, jazz enthusiasts and locals looking for a weekend of fun.

There seemed to be no obvious tension in the air, despite serious allegations of sexual assault Robinson had been accused of by four women earlier this year. Claims he has firmly denied, suggesting they are attempts to defame him or for financial gain, a response not uncommon in the music scene. Despite these allegations, he appeared unnerved in his performance.

Robinson strutted onto the stage in a shiny blue suit, exuding confidence as he went on to perform Motown classics like ‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’ and ‘My Girl’. The former featured a standout performance from the keyboardist. All songs saw uncompromised vocals from an 85-year-old Robinson, and the crowd sing-along- response to ‘My Girl’ saw these songs standing the testament of time.

The ten-piece band underpinned the performance, with poignant string work, particularly from the violinist, and charming backing vocals that helped curate a vintage experience without seeming tired.

Despite a recurring issue with the mic feedback, the crowd nor Robinson seemed fazed. The Motown superstar showed no hesitation to throw some questionable shapes whilst singing Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, hips were limber, equally impressive and alarming for a man of his age.

The crowd responded entirely affectionately, swaying side to side, cheering enthusiastically after each song, lovebirds holding one another close. At times, the performance felt like being at a school disco or old-fashioned dance hall, albeit one filled with raincoats and soggy umbrellas.

(Sophie Tebb)

JACOB COLLIER

NORTH DOWNS STAGE 9:30pm – 10:45pm

Due to transport timings, I covered the North Downs Stage and Jacob Collier. I did not know what to expect. Light research confirmed he was a divisive performer. Beloved by his fans and heralded by some as “one of the most gifted and trail-blazing jazz artists of modern times”. In the past two days, I noticed people mentioning Collier less by name. They often referred to him as “the one who plays with harmonies” or something similar.

He was by far one of the most ‘popular’ choices of the weekend. Some were less effusive, but all agreed he was incredibly talented. At thirty he is the first British artist to win a Grammy for each of his first four albums. Armed with scant information I made my way to the main stage.

This was his first headlining set, which explained why he threw everything at the stage. The result was a riot of colour and spectacle. Collier is full of almost chaotic energy, unable to stop himself from racing across the stage throughout the set. He produced and played multiple instruments including a guitar which looked more suited to Guitar Hero.

His backing band and singer were flawless. Though I am unsure which of his regular collaborators — Erin Bentlage, Parijita, Alita Moses, and Lindsey Lomis, or all three, were on stage with him? I would love to hear more from any one of them. The set including tracks, ‘WELL’, ‘Wherever I Go’, ‘Little Blue’, and ‘All I Need’, offered not just his trademark vocal gymnastics but also audience interaction. A bombastic audience pleaser of a set, is the thirty-year-old the Messiah of Jazz? The Jury is out.

(Jess Kemp)

‘Love Supreme’ will be returning to Glynde Place on Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th July 2026, where they will be taking things to the next level. For the first time ever, the Main North Downs Stage will be open on the Friday – kicking off the weekend with a Friday night headliner and a host of huge names across all three days.

Super Early Bird tickets go on sale this Thursday 10th July 2025. You can find more information HERE.

BONUS PHOTOS OF OTHER ACTS PLAYING TODAY: