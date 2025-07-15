The man convicted of murdering a former Brighton University student has died in prison in Australia.

Bradley Murdoch died at the age of 67, reportedly from cancer, in prison in Alice Springs without ever saying what he did with Peter Falconio’s body.

Falconio, 28, and his girlfriend Joanne Lees were travelling in the Northern Territory, in Australia, when Murdoch, then 43, shot Falconio dead.

Ms Lees escaped and hid amid scrub in the outback for several hours before she was able to find help – and even fell under suspicion herself before Murdoch’s arrest and conviction.

Murdoch was also found guilty of assaulting Ms Lees and trying to kidnap her on the night of the killing – Saturday 14 July 2001.

The shooting happened on a remote stretch of road near the Northern Territory town of Barrow Creek, almost 200 miles north of Alice Springs.

Murdoch was convicted in 2005 and given a life sentence but has revealed where he left Falconio’s body.

The Northern Territory Department of Corrections told the BBC that Murdoch died today (Tuesday 15 July) in the palliative care unit at Alice Springs Hospital.

The BBC said that the death would be the subject of an investigation by the Northern Territory coroner.

Australian police offered a new reward of almost £250,000 last month for information leading to the discovery of Falconio’s remains.