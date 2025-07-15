Complaints about smells coming from Brighton and Hove City Council’s waste and recycling depot in Hollingdean have been taken up by one of the local councillors.

Green councillor Raphael Hill, who represents Round Hill ward, submitted two written questions to the council.

Councillor Hill said: “Bad odours coming from the Hollingdean Materials Recovery Facility continue to affect residents in Round Hill.

“What work is being done to mitigate this, given the particularly high heat this summer is likely to intensify the bad odour?

“I appreciate that when there are missed collections also there will be worse smells.”

Councillor Hill also asked about a report about the site’s suitability that had been requested by the former Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in November 2019.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins said that the report had not been completed.

Councillor Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that the Veolia-run facility operates within its planning permission and environmental permit, with an odour management plan.

He said: “The facility is regularly inspected by the Environment Agency and local council officers.

“Veolia has made several enhancements to ensure the site operates in accordance with industry best practices.

“They replaced the hall doors with a model that opens and closes much faster than the previous ones.

“Additionally, extra odour-suppression units equipped with carbon filters have been installed to help extract dust and odours from the air.

“These improvements complement existing measures, including priority haulage to minimise waste levels, deep cleaning of the building twice a year, proactive replacement of worn panels and annual odour management training for site staff.

“The introduction of food waste collections will significantly reduce odour as it will be tipped directly at the composting facility and so will no longer be stored at Hollingdean.”

When the cabinet met in May, Councillor Rowkins said that food waste recycling collections should start in the east of the city in September, followed by the northern suburbs in October and the west in November.

After that, food waste collections would start in the centre of Brighton and Hove and for those with communal bins from next March.

The Environment Act 2021 requires all councils to bring in weekly food waste recycling services by the end of next March.