Sussex Police urged councillors to uphold a decision to suspend a restaurant’s late-night refreshment licence at a secret hearing this afternoon (Monday 11 August).

The force had already obtained an immediate suspension last week after a fight at Zaf’ron, in North Road, Brighton.

The owner appealed against the “interim” decision and today a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel sat in secret to decide whether to lift the suspension or keep it in place.

The secret sitting followed a “summary review application” from Sussex Police last Tuesday (5 August) claiming that the premises were “associated with serious crime”.

Home Office guidance said that, under the Licensing Act 2003, serious crime or disorder would typically, though not exclusively, mean violence involving guns or knives.

The application was considered the next day also in secret.

The council said: “The licensing authority considered whether it is necessary to take interim steps pending the determination of the review applied for.

“The licensing authority decision was to suspend the licence with immediate effect.”

A day later, last Thursday (7 August), the restaurant owner appealed. The council said: “The premises licence holder made a representation to the licensing authority against the interim step decision which has resulted in this hearing being arranged.”

The panel today consisted of three Labour councillors – Julie Cattell, Sam Parrott and Alison Thomson.

The hearing was also attended by Zaf’ron Ltd owner Norulah Habibi, 41, of Chelwood Close, Brighton, representatives of Sussex Police and the council licensing team.

Councillor Cattell, who chaired the meeting, said that it was being held in closed session because there was an active criminal investigation.

Sussex Police were called to the premises on Friday 1 August at 2.30am to a report that someone had caused criminal damage and assaulted a member of staff.

Sussex Police said that officers spoke to a 63-year-old man, from Brighton, at the scene and agreed a community resolution, requiring him to pay for the damage.

Zaf’ron does not sell alcohol but does have a “late-night refreshment” licence to sell food and hot and cold drinks after 11pm.

The business was granted the licence last year, permitting it to stay open until 3am for takeaway and delivery customers only.

Section 53A (1) (a) of the Licensing Act 2003 and the associated Home Office guidance say that the summary review procedure is only intended to cover a premises with a licence to sell alcohol.

The panel’s decision is yet to be made public.