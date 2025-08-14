Provisional A level results suggest that sixth form students in Brighton and Hove have outperformed the national average again this year.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The city’s A level results have been on or above the national average for the last 12 years, with 98.7 per cent of A-level students in Brighton and Hove achieving grades A* to E in 2025 and 64.1 per cent achieving grades A* to B.

“Local students have also performed well in Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs), including BTECs. These are practical qualifications designed to give young people the skills and experiences needed for a specific job.

“More than 1,500 students entered vocational qualifications as an alternative to A levels in Brighton and Hove this year.

“Results across the city show a 98.9 per cent pass rate for VTQs in 2025.”

Labour councillor Emma Daniel, the council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth services, said: “I’m immensely proud of all our A-level, T-level and VTQ students who have received their results today.

“These results are a tremendous achievement that is evidence of our young people’s commitment, hard work and investment in their future.

“I wish you all the best of luck in whatever you do next, whether that is university, an apprenticeship or entering employment.

“If you need additional support today, you can speak to your school or college or reach out to our Youth Employability Service.”