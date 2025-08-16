A drug dealer has been jailed for six years after he was caught twice in eight months, a court was told.

Gianpaulo Bambi admitted having cocaine and cannabis and money linked to his drug dealing when he appeared at in the crown court.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, jailed Bambi, 28, for six years when he appeared for sentence at Lewes Crown Court last month.

After the facts of the case had been set out by Natasha Dardashti, prosecuting, the judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, a dealing phone and other related paraphernalia.

Bambi, of King George VI Drive, Hove, and Beech Grove, Brighton, was arrested on the A27 Brighton bypass, at Hollingbury, last September and again in Little Preston Street, Brighton, in May.

Sussex Police said: “Gianpaulo Bambi has been jailed for six years after officers seized over 1kg of cocaine, 2kg of cannabis and over £2,750 in cash from him across two separate incidents.

“On Wednesday 18 September 2024, officers stopped a Volkswagen on the A27 westbound near Hollingbury, Brighton, for a faulty brake light.

“Due to suspicious behaviour, a search was conducted under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Bambi, a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of 1kg of cocaine and £2,750 in cash which was subsequently seized.

“He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and riding in the front passenger seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt.

“He was charged the next day with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 September and was remanded into custody but later granted conditional bail.

“Then on Tuesday 27 May this year, officers on a proactive patrol in Brighton observed suspicious behaviour between two men outside of an address. One of those men was Bambi.

“Officers approached Bambi and noticed a strong smell of cannabis, prompting a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act which he resisted.

“Bambi was found to be in possession of around 2kg of cannabis, cocaine and a significant amount of cash and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty.

“The next day, Wednesday 28 May, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Bambi was charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty and remanded into custody.

“On Wednesday 25 June, at Lewes Crown Court, Bambi pleaded guilty to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.”

Gianpaulo Bambi, 28, of King George VI Drive, Hove, appeared at Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday 16 July. He faces confiscation hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.