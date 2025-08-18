Police vans equipped with facial recognition technology are set to deployed in Brighton and Hove this winter.
Sussex Police is being given two of the live facial recognition (LFR) vans to use across the county.
They are equipped with cameras which scan faces against a watchlist of individuals wanted for serious offences.
Katy Bourne, the Sussex police and crime commissioner, said: “The LFR vans will be used to keep communities safe and help police locate the most serious criminals. I will be particularly interested to see how the technology is applied to identify prolific shoplifters.
“The new equipment means that criminals will have no place to hide. LFR vans have already been successfully used as a real-time deployment, comparing a live camera feed of faces against a watchlist to locate outstanding suspects.
“The Home Office have said that extensive work has taken place to ensure that the LFR technology algorithms have no statistical bias and that all matches will also be confirmed by an officer before any engagement or arrests take place.
“The use of LFR vans is strictly governed by data protection, equality and human rights laws, and can only be used for a policing purpose where it is necessary and proportionate.
“In line with statutory requirements, the vans will also be clearly signposted when deployed so that the public are aware if there is one in their local area.
“Any images of people who are not wanted by police are immediately blurred and deleted forever to protect residents and visitors in the county.”
Last year the Met arrested 587 people through LFR and charged 424. Of these, 58 were registered sex offenders and 38 were in breach of conditions and charged.
This is not going to go down well with law-abiding members of the public, on whom the majority of Police time will be being wasted with this new technology, surely? Most of us would far rather the Police spent their time investigating actual crimes rather than targeting the innocent going about our daily and lawful business.
What becomes the difference between this and living in a Police state? Meantime a neighbour got burgled and the Police didn’t want to know!
Are you speaking for all law-abiding members of the public? You are not speaking for me! I’d love for police time to be catching wanted people. This doesn’t target innocent people, only those who have been listed. Once flagged, a person then has to speak to them, confirm the identify and then arrest, or not, as appropriate. This is just a modern version of standard policing; as far back as Victorian times, the police had “rogues galleries” with faces to watch/arrest.
As for your neighbour’s robbery, if there’s an image of the burglar, this could be used to help catch them. Surely a good thing?
Unfortunately this technology does not differentiate between wanted people and innocent people so treats everyone like potential criminals. We have both legal and human rights to a private life. Even you.
My neighbour had a door Ring camera which captured a figure in a hoodie smashing the front door glass to get in. Police still didn’t want to know. They are adopting a real pick and choose attitude to crime nowadays. A tweet perceived as containing hurty words to someone is far more liable to get action than an old fashioned crime like break in.
Great news.
Now also ban face masks in public and especially those riding illegal eBikes and unlicensed motor bikes so they can be identified and prosecuted.