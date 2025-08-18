Police vans equipped with facial recognition technology are set to deployed in Brighton and Hove this winter.

Sussex Police is being given two of the live facial recognition (LFR) vans to use across the county.

They are equipped with cameras which scan faces against a watchlist of individuals wanted for serious offences.

Katy Bourne, the Sussex police and crime commissioner, said: “The LFR vans will be used to keep communities safe and help police locate the most serious criminals. I will be particularly interested to see how the technology is applied to identify prolific shoplifters.

“The new equipment means that criminals will have no place to hide. LFR vans have already been successfully used as a real-time deployment, comparing a live camera feed of faces against a watchlist to locate outstanding suspects.

“The Home Office have said that extensive work has taken place to ensure that the LFR technology algorithms have no statistical bias and that all matches will also be confirmed by an officer before any engagement or arrests take place.

“The use of LFR vans is strictly governed by data protection, equality and human rights laws, and can only be used for a policing purpose where it is necessary and proportionate.

“In line with statutory requirements, the vans will also be clearly signposted when deployed so that the public are aware if there is one in their local area.

“Any images of people who are not wanted by police are immediately blurred and deleted forever to protect residents and visitors in the county.”

Last year the Met arrested 587 people through LFR and charged 424. Of these, 58 were registered sex offenders and 38 were in breach of conditions and charged.