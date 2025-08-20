A prolific burglar from Brighton is due to be sentenced by a crown court judge next month.

Oliver Pierce, 33, of Brentwood Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to burgling two homes and trying to burgle another when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (15 August).

Judge Mark Van Der Zwart remanded him in custody to be sentenced on Wednesday 3 September.

