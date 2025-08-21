A man suffered injuries to his face when he was attack in a street in Brighton in the early hours of the morning.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 21 August): “Police are appealing for the ID of this man after an assault in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

“On Sunday 3 August, at around 1.45am, it was reported that a man ran up Queen’s Road, towards the direction of Brighton Station, and punched the victim as he passed.

“This was said to have happened near to the Rossi Bar and, as a result, the victim sustained facial injuries.

“We are working to establish the identity of the man and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

“Officers would also like to speak with the man seen in the images in connection with ongoing inquiries.

“If you have any information, you can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 118 of 03/08.”