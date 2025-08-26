Brighton and Hove Buses said that it was bringing in a new school bus service linking Whitehawk with Varndean School and neighbouring Dorothy Stringer.

The move comes after Brighton and Hove City Council changed the secondary school catchments to give pupils from the estate in east Brighton a better chance of going to the popular schools.

The bus company said: “From Wednesday 3 September 2025, Brighton and Hove Buses are introducing the 94B service, a brand-new school bus service linking Whitehawk, Manor Hill and Elm Grove with Varndean School and Dorothy Stringer School.

“The route will operate on schooldays only at no cost to the taxpayer, creating new and essential connections to those in education.

“The addition of route 94B also assists with loadings on school routes 94 and 94A which have been very popular this academic year.”

The bis company’s commercial director Nick Hill said: “We are delighted to announce this new service ahead of the new school year.

“The new 94B provides a new service for young people in Whitehawk and Manor Hill to be able to study at these schools without needing to change buses.”

Buses are due to leave the top of Whitehawk just after 7.30am and from Arundel Road just before.

The changes are expected to mean that more children from Kemp Town, who might previously have gone to Varndean and Stringer, will be allocated a place at Longhill, in Rottingdean.