A Brighton man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at the Tesco superstore in Church Road, Hove, last month.

Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 26 August): “Police investigating a report of arson at a Tesco store in Hove can confirm a man was arrested.

“Emergency services were called after a fire was reported at Tesco, in Church Road, Hove, at about 4.20am on Thursday 24 July.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“An appeal was issued on Friday 25 July, showing a CCTV image of a man officers wished to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“Sussex Police can confirm that a 20-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of arson on Tuesday 29 July and has been bailed with strict conditions, pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with further information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quote serial 197 of 24/07.”