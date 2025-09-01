Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season.

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “This is a great opportunity for Facundo to play regular Premier League and Champions League football this season and further his development.

“Facundo has great potential and we see his long-term future with us here and we will be monitoring his progress with Chelsea this season.”

The 20-year-old Argentina international joined Albion from Rosario in 2023.

He has made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals, having made his debut against Bournemouth in February 2023.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester City and made 35 appearances, scoring six goals in an impressive spell with the Foxes.